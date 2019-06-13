Girl creates a teddy bear covering for children’s hospital IV Bags

This young girl’s invention is making hospital trips a little more “bearable” for young patients.

12-year-old Ella Casano took her fifth-grade business idea project and started making a difference creating the “Medi Teddy”, a smiley teddy bear-shaped cover for IV drips.

Aimed at making pediatric patients feel more comfortable, the bear hides the fluids in the IV drip while holding the bags in mesh.

Making it easy for nurses or doctors to monitor the levels.

Casano was inspired by her own illness and time spent in a hospital.

She hopes to continue designing “Medi Teddys” as different animals and sports team mascots.