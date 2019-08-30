Get paid to watch football and eat food

Live Now
Sports betting website Pickswise is looking for an nfl food tester to visit stadiums around the country in search of the best game day dishes.

(FOX NEWS) – If you go to football games just for the food this company may have your dream job.

Sports betting website Pickswise is on the hunt for a NFL food tester.

One hungry fan will travel to football stadiums across the country in search of the best game day dishes in the league.

In addition to free tickets and a food budget, Pickswise will also throw in 500 dollars for your troubles.

All you have to do is capture your experience on Social Media and report back on your favorite stadium meals.

If you think you have what it takes to become a professional NFL foodie, you have until September 9th to apply.

