Get paid to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

One company is hiring five people to watch 20 movies in 30 days when Disney's new streaming service launches on November 12.

(FOX NEWS) —Just in time for the launch of Disney+.

This company will pay you to watch Disney Movies.

No need to wish upon a star because reviews.org has the perfect job for you.

The company is searching for the diamond in the rough of Disney fans to watch 30 Disney movies or full TV episodes in 30 days the company promises to pay the world’s biggest Disney fan $1,000 and provide them with a themed movie- watching kit plus a free year’s subscription to Disney+.

Applicants must be 18 or older, eligible to work in the US, as swift as a coursing river and have all the force of a great typhoon.