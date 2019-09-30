Get paid to travel and hit the slopes this winter

Ski.Com is looking for candidates to document six of the hottest ski destinations around the globe.

(FOX NEWS) — Bundle up and get ready to hit the slopes because this company is sending 12 lucky winners to the world’s top ski spots.

Chill out this winter with a dream job designed for thrill seekers ski.com the largest provider of ski vacations in North America will pay you to travel and shred the gnar at some of the most sought after ski locations in the world.

The skiers and snowboarders will be sent to either Aspen Snowmass, Colorado, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Big Sky, Montana, Banff and Lake Louise, Canada, Chamonix, France, or Niseko, Japan tasked with creating awe- inspiring social media content for the company.

12 lucky people will be offered $2,000, an all-expense- paid VIP resort experience, and all the gear they’ll need to document their journey.