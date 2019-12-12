Get paid to drink coffee in a Scottish castle

A Swedish coffee company is hiring a coffee queen to live in a Scottish castle and sip bottomless coffee for one week.

(FOX NEWS) — Calling all coffee addicts this company has your dream job.

The Swedish coffee brand Gevalia is hiring someone to be its next “Coffee Queen.”

If chosen, you will spend one week living in a Scottish castle and sipping on bottomless cups of joe.

In return for your troubles, you’ll get $5,000 plus a handful of luxurious experiences including coffee-inspired spa treatments, a personal butler, five-course catered meals and more.

You can also bring a friend to enjoy the lavish life with you.

To enter the contest, you must submit a mini-essay proclaiming your love for all things java.

Coffee aficionados have until December 21st to apply online.

