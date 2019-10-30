Get paid to create a biscuit recipe

Hardee's wants you to come up with its next made-from-scratch biscuit recipe. The chosen chef will get one years' worth of sausage biscuits for free.

Hardee’s may want to hire you.

The fast food chain is looking for someone to develop its next homemade biscuit recipe.

Fans can submit their ideas for a chance to win one years’ worth of Hardee’s new sausage biscuits.

The chosen chef will also get to see their own culinary creation added to menus across the country.

Recipes should be innovative, use real ingredients, and pay homage to your own hometown’s favorite comfort foods.

If you’re ready to put your cooking skills to the test, you have until November 6th to post your ideas to Instagram or Twitter.

Just make sure to use the #HardeesBiscuitChallenge.