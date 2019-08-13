Get festive with cute Halloween succulents

Target is selling a new line of succulents with spooky themes - the plants are brightly colored and the pots look like cats, skulls, pumpkins and more.

(FOX NEWS) – Even though it’s still summer you can start getting into the spooky spirit with some Halloween themed succulents.

Target is launching a new line of holiday décor.

These succulents come in a variety of pots featuring skulls, pumpkins, ghosts, and of course black cats.

The fake plants keeping true to the scary nature of Halloween because they can never die.

Some take on the appearance of standard succulents while others have been dressed up for the occasion.

These little guys are selling between three and four dollars each in store and online.