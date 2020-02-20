General Mills raising prices on cereal

The company announcing plans to reinvigorate cereal sales as they continue to drop - its plans include charging 13-dollars a box for one of its cereals.

(FOX NEWS) — General Mills is hiking up the price on its “Morning Summit” cereal.

Start saving up your pennies because this box of cereal will now cost you 13-dollars.

The price jump comes as General Mills responds to declining cereal sales.

The Morning Summit blend features dried cherries and cranberries, pumpkin seeds, and whole grain flakes with almonds as its first ingredient.

The 13-dollar price for “Morning Summit” may not be set in stone for all retailers.

Customers can pick up this boujee breakfast treat for $26.27 at Walmart, or for just under $25 on Amazon.

