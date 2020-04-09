Geico crediting customers due to lack of driving from COVID-19

(FOX NEWS) — More auto insurance companies are giving refunds amidst the dip in driving.
Geico is offering customers a 15 percent credit on six-month policies but, only when they’re renewed or if they begin between now and October eighth.
This move follows similar refund options from other insurance providers including Allstate and American Family.
With millions under stay-at-home orders, people, in general, are driving less.
Geico is America’s second-biggest auto insurer covering roughly 28 million vehicles.
The company estimates the credits will amount to about $2.5-billion.
