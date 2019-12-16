Gatorade to release caffeinated drink

The sports drink company announcing the upcoming release of a caffeinated versionof its new bolt 24 product.

(FOX NEWS) — Gatorade is kicking your workout drink up a notch.

If you’re feeling a mid- afternoon slump you will soon be able to reach for a sports drink for the much needed caffeine boost.

Gatorade is getting “energized”, bringing you a caffeinated version of their bolt 24 drink.

Bolt 24 comes in three flavors, mixed berry, tropical mango, and watermelon strawberry and will contain 50 to 75 milligrams of caffeine depending on the flavor.

The new beverage is set to hit shelves nationwide in 2020.

