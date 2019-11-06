Game of Thrones whiskey is coming

Complete your whiskey collection with Diageo's final limited edition bottle, Six Kingdoms.

(FOX NEWS) — The ninth and final bottle of the limited edition Game of Thrones whiskey has been announced.

Complete your whiskey collection with Diageo and HBO’s latest creation but beware, the bottle does have spoilers for the finale season.

The final ode to the hit series is a mortlach single malt scotch whiskey aged for 15 years given the name, “Six Kingdoms” to honor the show’s conclusion.

The whiskey is fit for a king, or queen. Being described as bold and smooth with notes of both vanilla and spice Worthy of a golden chalice.

Fans can get their hands on this “extremely” limited edition bottle in december for about $150.