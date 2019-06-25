Fresh beef driving sales up at McDonald’s

McDonald’s decision to use fresh beef in its “quarter pounder” is beefing up its profits.

On Monday, the fast-food giant announced in the year since it started using fresh beef instead of frozen, sales of its signature burger have soared an average of thirty percent.

A company official was quoted as saying the chain sold forty-million more quarter pounders nationally in the first quarter of this year over the same period last year.

McDonald’s says the burgers are hotter and juicier with the fresh beef.

Many other chains, including shake shack and in-n-out burger, also promote their use of fresh, not frozen, beef.

