Forever 21 attempting to turn around its business

Forever 21 is looking for ways to stick around for longer.

Bloomberg reporting Monday the fast fashion chain is exploring options to turn around its business.

People familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg the retailer wants to “shore up its liquidity” while its founder maintains control.

The company is also in talks with a private equity firm that would provide financing in the event of bankruptcy.

Forever 21, which operates hundreds of stores around the world, has struggled to stay afloat in what some are calling the “retail apocalypse”.

So far, more store closures have been announced this year than in all of 2018.