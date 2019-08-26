Ford says self-driving cars will only last 4 years

Business

Operations Chief of Ford autonomous vehicles says self-driving cars will only last four years because they will be used so much.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) – Ford Motor Company is predicting a future with less cars, more mileage clocked in, and shorter shelf lives.

The car company, taking steps towards an autonomous future, predicts self-driving cars will need to be replaced every four years.

A Ford executive says there will be less cars on the road, and private ownership will go down replaced by fleets of autonomous cars taxiing people where they need to go.

Adding cars will be cheaper, more efficient, and used more often making it necessary to replace every four years.

