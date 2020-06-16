Ford releasing new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s bday

Ford says it is "Purely coincidental" that its new bronco will debut on O.J. Simpson's birthday

(CNN) — Ford is planning to reveal its new Bronco on July 9th.

That date — raising a lot of eyebrows.

Why?

Because it’s the birthday of ex-football star OJ Simpson.

Simpson was in a white Ford Bronco as police pursued him in an infamous chase on June 17th, 1994 after charging him with his ex-wife’s murder.

The 60-mile, slow-speed chase played out on live TV as millions of people watched.

Authorities had charged Simpson with killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Some thought Ford might change the bronco reveal date, but a Ford representative says the debut will proceed on July 9th as planned

The representative told the Detroit Free Press it is quote “Purely coincidental” that it coincides with Simpson’s birthday.

More from MyHighPlains.com: