Food Network and Amazon team up

SEATTLE, WA (CNBC) — If you have ever wanted to take a class with a Food Network Star like Bobby Flay, you’ll soon be able to.
Discovery’s “Food Network” has teamed up with Amazon to launch “Food Network Kitchen.”
It’s a new interactive service that will be available in late October, no official date has been announced.
There will be 25 live cooking classes each week, 5 daily cooking classes on weekends and over 800 on-demand cooking classes.
Food Network Kitchen will also offer consumers home delivery of the ingredients shown in the classes and 24/7 live culinary support.
Consumers can sign-up for free access to a limited selection of videos and recipes or subscribe to the full suite of premium features for $6.99/month or $59.99/year.
An initial free trial period of 90 days will be made available at launch, along with a limited-time discounted rate of $47.99/year.