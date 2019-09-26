Food Network and Amazon team up

Want to take a cooking class with Bobby Flay? Now you can. Discovery's Food Network and Amazon have teamed up to launch Food Network Kitchen, an interactive service with 25 live cooking classes each week.

SEATTLE, WA (CNBC) — If you have ever wanted to take a class with a Food Network Star like Bobby Flay, you’ll soon be able to.

Discovery’s “Food Network” has teamed up with Amazon to launch “Food Network Kitchen.”

It’s a new interactive service that will be available in late October, no official date has been announced.

There will be 25 live cooking classes each week, 5 daily cooking classes on weekends and over 800 on-demand cooking classes.

Food Network Kitchen will also offer consumers home delivery of the ingredients shown in the classes and 24/7 live culinary support.

Consumers can sign-up for free access to a limited selection of videos and recipes or subscribe to the full suite of premium features for $6.99/month or $59.99/year.

An initial free trial period of 90 days will be made available at launch, along with a limited-time discounted rate of $47.99/year.