Food makers continue to invest in snacks

Report: Companies look to expand snack offerings as competition increases from smaller brands, private labels

Big food makers are expanding snack offerings despite increasing competition from smaller brands.

According to the Wall Street Journal, analysts say food makers are attracted to snacks because bars, sweets and nuts are more profitable than other products.

Conagra says its snacks business grew in its latest quarter.

And JM Smucker plans to open a new snack-making factory by the end of this year.