Food made out of thin air could be hitting shelves soon

Finnish start-up Solar Foods had developed a complete protein from carbon dioxide...Calling it "the most environmentally friendly food there is".

We could be eating food made out of thin air soon.

The Finnish company, Solar Foods, says it has made the most environmentally friendly food using carbon dioxide, water, and renewable electricity.

The natural protein source called “Solein” is said to be an alternative to eating plants or animals. Tasting just like wheat flour.

“Solein” was created as an alternative to our traditional food source because it can be produced anywhere in the world and is one hundred times more climate-friendly saving on water and land use.

Solar Foods claim the protein can be added to anything from yogurt to ready meals and hopes to officially introduce the product to stores by 2021.