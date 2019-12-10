Flying cars could draw money from ground-based transportation.

A new study reveals electric air taxis could lure millions of investor dollars away from ground-based services in 2020.

(FOX NEWS) — Could flying cars cause investments in transportation to take a turn?

A new study says that’s possible next year.

Investor website “Pitchbook” published a study called ” 2020 Emerging Technology Outlook” Monday.

The data shows electric air taxis are gaining ground with investors and could draw significant dollars away from other ground-based transportation start-ups.

The research firm predicting that several companies such as Joby Aviation, Germany’s Lilium Aviation and Volocopter could entice record funding.

Those companies already raising well over 100-million dollars in investments from other outside sources.

The survey noting that while electric air taxis will fly low-level city routes, they’ll add to air congestion and could still face more regulatory and technical issues ahead.

