FitBit pushes beyond hardware with new subscription service

(CNN) – FitBit is hoping its latest smartwatch feature will bring in money.

The company is rolling out a subscription service called FitBit premium.

FitBit says you’ll be able to access thousands of workouts and a health report you can give your doctor.

FitBit premium launches in September.

The price tag: $9.99 a month.

On Wednesday, the company also unveiled a new smart scale and the FitBit Versa 2, a new version of its health focused smartwatch.