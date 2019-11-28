First new Toys R’ Us store opens wed in the US

Toys R' Us is relaunching its brick-and-mortar business with a new, smaller store.

(CNN) — You may not have to grow up after all, “Toys-R-Us kids….”

The once mighty toy retailer is back!

Toys-R-Us is opening its first brick and mortar store since declaring bankruptcy and shuttering them all last year.

Just don’t expect the massive warehouse-sized toy universe the retailer was once well-known for.

Toys-R-Us says its new store is a “highly experiential small-format retail space.”

It opens Wednesday at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.

A second location is expected soon at the Galleria Mall in Houston.

Toys-R-Us also operates an e-commerce site but it redirects shoppers to target.com when they are ready to make a purchase.

