Fiat recalling more than 550,000 pickups and SUVs

(FOX NEWS) — Big recalls from a major auto manufacturer.

Fiat Chrysler alerting consumers to more than 550,000 recalled trucks and SUVs.

Affected vehicles include select 2019 and 2020 Ram 15000 pickup trucks, 1500 classic pickups, and Jeep Compasses.

The company citing concerns over windshield wipers as the main concern with officials at the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration saying arms on the windshield wipers can obstruct visibility when they become loose.

No accidents or injuries have been reported according to Fiat Chrysler.

Drivers of affected vehicles are expected to be notified sometime this month.

The company is urging drivers with windshield problems to contact dealerships.

