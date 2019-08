FedEx says it will end its ground delivery contract with Amazon at the end of the month.

The company says it doesn’t plan to renew its contract with Amazon at the end of the month.

FedEx has already ended its express contract with Amazon, which covered air shipping.

The announcement comes as Amazon ramps up its own delivery service program.

FedEx says it’s focusing on the “broader e-commerce market.”

Starting in January, FedEx plans to expand its ground delivery service to run seven days a week.