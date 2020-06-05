FedEx add pandemic fee

FedEx is following UPS with plans to raise delivery prices for residential and large packages, as coronavirus lockdown measures spurred people to order more items online.

(NBC NEWS) — FedEx is adding new delivery fees to some shipments, following a similar decision by UPS.

The move is aimed at offsetting rising costs and manage a surge of packages during the pandemic.

The fees could hit some of the FedEx’s largest shippers, whose volume has exploded, as consumers hunker down at home and order everything from cleaning supplies to computers.

That will force those shippers to decide whether to absorb the costs or pass them on to customers in the form of higher prices.

