FCC cracks down on mobile carriers for selling your data

(FOX NEWS) — The FCC is cracking down on cell phone carriers for selling your data.

The agency is preparing to slap $200 million dollars worth of fines on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon.

This, for allegedly failing to safeguard customer location data.

The FCC claims the data was improperly disclosed.

Carriers have allowed the use of location-data for programs like roadside assistance, logistics, medical emergency alert services, human trafficking alerts and fraud prevention.

A trade group representing US wireless carriers said in January that after hearing about allegations of misuse of the data, carriers suspended access to the data and subsequently terminated the programs.

