Fast food chains with the best fries

Business Insider surveyed 3,000 people to discover which fast-food chains have the best french fries. Can you guess which is number one?

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Five Guys has the best fries but don’t believe us.

A new study by Business Insider surveyed 3,000 people to see which fast-food restaurant has the best fries.

The rankings took into account people who said they’d visited the chain in the past six months.

Burger King and Wendy’s were tied for 5th place, both having 11 percent.

Arby’s came in at 4th with 21 percent and 3rd place was Chick-fil-A with 24 percent.

The silver medal went to McDonald’s and lastly the grand prize went to Five Guys.

