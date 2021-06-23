Falling behind? Xcel Energy offers options for customers with high bills in high heat

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With multiple heat advisories covering the High Plains and summer weather settling in, Xcel Energy encouraged customers to get in touch if they’re concerned about recent electricity bills. These may be higher than expected, said Xcel, due to the use of air conditioners to combat the early heat.

“We understand these extra costs may not be budgeted, and we can provide options for customers who are concerned they may fall behind,” said Brad Baldridge, Xcel Energy director for Customer and Community Relations in Texas and New Mexico. “It’s important to contact us early to discuss these options and make a plan that provides a measure of flexibility.”

Xcel Energy said it offers payment arrangements on case-by-case bases, which may allow customers to pay their bills over time. Most extensions, according to the company, are from three to six months. Customers facing hardship or loss of income can be connected to agencies that offer help with utility bills.

“Personal account representatives will have a listing of appropriate community funds in each town served by Xcel Energy, and will help qualified customers apply this funding to outstanding balances.” Xcel Energy said, “Additionally, agents have been reaching out to customers who have qualified for energy assistance in the past to ensure they are aware of the resources available to them.”

Customers that want to find out about these alternate payment arrangements can call 1-800-895-4999, or visit customer support on the company’s website to learn more.

Xcel Energy said that agents can also point out energy-saving tips to customers, and inform about incentives for adopting more energy efficient equipment and strategies in homes and businesses. More information on these tips, programs, and offers can be found here.

The Xcel Energy app, continued the company, allows customers to access balance information and a secure payment portal with 24/7 customer service. This app can also be used to report outages, view an outage map, and receive power updates.

“The app is not only a great customer service tool, but also protects customers from would-be scammers who impersonate customer agents and demand payment of overdue bills,” Baldridge said. “If you are armed with up-to-date information and know you’re not behind on your bill, it’s a lot easier to simply hang up on scammers.”