Facebook suspends thousands of apps during privacy investigation

Facebook announces its suspended tens of thousands of apps over concerns they may have mishandled user data.

(FOX NEWS) – Social media giant Facebook facing possible new regulation issues over suspending “tens of thousands” of apps which may have mishandled personal data.

The actions come following an investigation by Facebook of data security when developers and partners access Facebook user data.

Facebook is not saying what the violations are, or which app companies were suspended, but, will only say the apps were associated with about 400 developers.

About 2,000 of 6,000 apps with large numbers of installing users could have had data abuse.

The discovery could lead to tighter bi-partisan regulation of Facebook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg facing a tough grilling this week on capitol hill over facebook privacy before the app suspension announcement.