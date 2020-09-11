Facebook returns to its roots with launch of Campus for college students

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(NEXSTAR) — In a nod to the original Facebook, the social media giant announced Thursday that it’s launching Facebook Campus, a space for college students to connect.

“In the early days, Facebook was a college-only network,” Facebook said in a statement, “and now we’re returning to our roots with Facebook Campus to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they’re away from their college.”

Facebook said Campus is a dedicated section of its app that connects students who have similar interests and makes it easier for them to find and start conversations.

To create a Campus profile, students must use their college email and graduation year. Optional information such as major, classes and hometown can also be included. Students’ names, profile photos and cover photos will follow them from their Facebook profile.

Students will have access to a Campus-only news feed, groups and events related to campus life, and chat rooms called Campus chats. Only Campus users can see content shared there.

And like the original Facebook, a Campus directory will help them find and meet other students.

“This year, students across the country are facing new challenges as some campuses shift to partial or full-time remote learning, so it’s more important than ever to find a way to stay connected to college life,” the platform said.

Campus will be available at 30 universities around the U.S., but students can only interact with those who attend the same school.

