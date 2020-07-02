Facebook responds to ad boycotts

Facebook responds as ad boycott begins, says platform "Does not profit from hate"

(FOX NEWS) — Facebook responds to the slew of advertisers jumping ship from the social media platform.

The online network saying it doesn’t profit from hate as major companies announced they would pull ads from Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram to boycott hate speech on the platforms starting July 1.

Facebook’s vice president of global affairs says, “Facebook does not profit from hate.

Billions of people use Facebook and Instagram because they have good experiences — they don’t want to see hateful content, our advertisers don’t want to see it, and we don’t want to see it. There is no incentive for us to do anything but remove it.”

Activist groups are urging major companies to pull ads from Facebook as part of their hashtag “Stop hate for-profit” campaign.

The groups allege facebook turns a blind eye to voter suppression and gives white supremacists a place to spread hate speech.

Facebook says it removes hate speech faster than YouTube and Twitter.

The company has reached out to the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League offering a meeting with its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

