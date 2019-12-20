Facebook buys its first Super Bowl ad

The social media giant just bought a 60-second commercial time slot for the Super Bowl, featuring Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone.

(FOX NEWS) — Facebook getting in on the biggest sporting and advertising event of the year.

The social media giant says it’s buying advertising in next year’s upcoming Super Bowl 54.

It’s the first ad ever done by Facebook during the Super Bowl.

The ad will be a 60-second spot and will feature comedian and actor Chris Rock, along with actor Sylvester Stallone.

The company is expected to utilize the pair to promote its “groups” feature along a “more together” theme.

The groups feature allows users to create a place of shared interests and events.

Cost of the 60-second spot isn’t yet known, but records show companies are paying up to 5.6-million-dollars for a single 30-second spot.

Super Bowl 54 will be aired by Fox.

