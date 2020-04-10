Facebook announces “quiet mode” for app

Facebook is launching "quiet mode" which mutes push notifications from the app for a set period of time.

(CNN) — With people spending more time at home and online, Facebook has announced a new feature that makes it easier to manage your time.

It’s called “quiet mode”, which mutes push notifications from the Facebook app for a set period of time.

If you try to open the app while in “quiet mode” you will be reminded you that you were planning to step away from Facebook.

The social media giant also added shortcuts to notification settings and news feed preferences so people can prioritize the time they do spend on the app.

