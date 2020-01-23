Equifax data breach settlement deadline

Today is the deadline for victims of the 2017 Equifax data breach to file a claim for free credit monitoring or money.

Equifax’s settlement with the U.S. Government entitles affected consumers to free credit-monitoring and identity-restoration services for the next several years.

Consumers may also be eligible for money for their time or reimbursement for certain services if their identity was stolen.

The breach in 2017 affected 147 million people.

It was one of the largest ever to threaten personal information.

