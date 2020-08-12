EPA approves citrus flavoring to repel insects

(CNN) — Some future insect repellents could smell like grapefruit.
The EPA has approved a new ingredient – called “Nootkatone – to be used for killing and repelling insects.
The agency says that the chemical works on ticks, mosquitoes, and other insects.
“Nootkatone” is responsible for the characteristic smell of grapefruit.
And it’s already used in the fragrance industry to make perfumes and colognes.
The EPA says that mosquito and tick-borne diseases are growing and that mosquitos have become resistant to some pesticides.
Commercial products based on “Nootkatone” could be on the market by 2022.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Back-to-School Special
- New Mexico’s largest newspapers combine printing operations
- Jay Hartzell named sole finalist for UT-Austin president
- New Mexico health insurance co-op prepares to close
- School year begins for some New Mexico districts