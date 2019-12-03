Elf on the Shelf can now have little babies

(FOX NEWS) — Everyone’s favorite spy from the north pole, Elf on the Shelf, now has a baby.
Online venders are now selling little adorable dolls to extend the holiday helpers’ crew.
The baby elves can also come with accessories including a bottle, bib, high chair, crib and five different colored festive onesies.
The little elves and more items are available at my magical moment’s online store.
