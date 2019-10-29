Elf on a Shelf cereal is coming

Kellogg's is introducing a cereal inspired by the iconic Christmas character. It's made with sugar cookie-flavored star pieces and mini marshmallows.

If you're already searching for elf on a shelf you may want to check out Walmart's shelves.

The retailer will soon be selling an elf on a shelf cereal.

It’s inspired by the popular children’s book that comes with a pixie doll who reports back to Santa Claus on whether kids are being naughty or nice.

Since the book launched in 2005, millions of parents have adopted the Christmas tradition of hiding the elf somewhere in their house to encourage good behavior.

The holiday cereal features red and green sugar cookie pieces with bits of marshmallow sprinkled throughout.

It will be available in stores nationwide in early November for about three dollars a box.