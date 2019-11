Just in time for the holidays, Costco is now selling giant bottles of an eggnog wine cocktail drink.

(FOX NEWS) — Looking for a festive way to get in the holiday spirit? You might want to make a Costco run.

The wholesale retailer is now selling giant bottles of an eggnog wine cocktail.

It’s made with real dairy cream and contains more than 13 percent alcohol by volume.

Loyal shoppers have already tested out the Christmas cocktail and say it’s best served over ice.

Each one and a half liter bottle of booze will cost you just under $9.