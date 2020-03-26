Egg prices are rapidly rising

First it was toilet paper, now eggs are apparently the hot commodity among panicked shoppers, sparking a sharp rise in price

(FOX NEWS) — As people scramble to stores to stock up on must-need items the prices of some essentials are skyrocketing.

The price of eggs increased 44 percent from March 8th to the 14th, according to data from Nielsen.

People are buying mass amounts of goods and cleaning supplies in case they are quarantined.

The increase in demand, coupled with the limited supply, is forcing several major grocery stores to limit the amounts of items people can buy.

The Department of Agriculture issued a report on March 20th saying “wholesale prices for shell eggs rose precipitously through the week.”

