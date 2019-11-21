Edible Arrangements is selling CBD-infused edibles

The company is rolling out a new CBD-infused product line that is appropriately titled Incredible Edibles

(FOX NEWS) — Edible Arrangements coming out with a new way to chill out this holiday season.

The company is rolling out a new CBD-infused product line, titled Incredible Edibles.

Hemp CBD is derived from hemp plants and many users of CBD cite relief from headaches, inflammation, insomnia, stress and other ailments.

The CBD-infused products are already on sale at Edible brand stores in Dallas.

The company plans to expand sales to 200 stores nationally by the end of the year.

