WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tax free weekend is just days away, Friday August 11th – Sunday August 13th and many families are prepping for major savings.

Families are expected to save $8 for every 100 dollars they spend on qualifying items, not to mention individual store specials at shopping centers like Richland Mall.

Store managers at popular clothing stores like Buckle and Windsor are preparing for around 20,000 shoppers at the Richland Mall this weekend with specials like 20% off at Windsor.

“We’ll have a lot of just markdowns, new markdowns for the month of August, if you’re buying for a family, you can you can save quite a bit. I mean, over 100 bucks even with that tax and then even with a lot of the sales that are going on” says Buckle area manager, Jacob Delgado.

Richland Mall’s website also has information about qualifying items for tax free weekend as well as discounts at individual Richland Mall stores.

Throughout the mall’s 100 stores there will be QR codes posted for a $850 backpack giveaway with merchandise from various Richland Mall stores.

Store managers recommend arriving before opening at 10 am in order to beat the crowds for back to school shopping.