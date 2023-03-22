HOUSTON (KIAH) — In the coming months, millions of Americas will be losing Medicaid, pushing them to unfamiliar territory: the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The income-based program was paused when the pandemic hit, but now states will be cutting people who no longer qualify based on how much they make now.

If you are unsure if you will be losing coverage, make sure the Texas State Health and Human Services Department has your current contact info to make sure you get notifications. Log into your account at YourTexasBenefits.com.

Meanwhile, insurance brokers suggest you start shopping for new insurance before Medicaid ends so you don’t have any lapse in coverage.

Finally, reach out to the Texas Insurance Marketplace or HealthCare.gov Marketplace Help Center at 800-318-2596. The government-funded navigators are free to use but they cannot recommend any specific choices when it comes to plans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.