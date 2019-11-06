Earn free money on cash back day

The online site RetailMeNot is introducing a new shopping holiday called cash back day. On Thursday, shoppers can earn 20 percent cash back from hundreds of stores.

(FOX NEWS) — Move over, Black Friday.

There’s a new shopping holiday in town.

Online site RetailMeNot is introducing the first-ever cashback day. On Thursday, shoppers can earn up to 20 percent back on the top gifts of the season.

Hundreds of popular retailers, such as Amazon, Macy’s, Adidas and more, are participating in the 24-hour-only event.

All you have to do is sign up for a free RetailMeNot account, activate an offer where you want to shop, then make your online purchase.

You can redeem your rewards through Venmo, Paypal or a gift card of your choice.

The company says customers will receive their payout right before Christmas for any last-minute shopping needs.