Dyson debuts $500 cordless hair straightener

Dyson launches cordless hair straightener it says reduces hair damage and costs $500.

(CNN) — If you’re sick of that pesky cord getting in the way while using your hair straightener Dyson’s got you covered!

The company best known for vacuum cleaners is introducing a cordless hair straightener called the Dyson Corrale.

And it’ll only set you back $500 bucks.

Why so much?

The company says it uses magnesium copper plates that apply even heat to hair in just one pass.

Dyson claims that means it can reduce hair damage by 50 percent.

A single charge lasts 30 minutes but if you forget to plug it in it can also be used as a traditional corded straightener.

The Dyson Corrale is available now at nordstrom-dot-com.

Dyson has seen success in the hair care sector with its equally pricey supersonic hair dryer and curling iron-like styler called the airwrap.

