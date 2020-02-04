Closings and Delays
Dunkin’ releases Frank’s Red Hot donut

It's a jelly donut drizzled with Frank's Red Hot Sauce

(FOX NEWS) — Dunkin’ Donuts teaming up with an unexpected partner.

Dunkin’ announcing a collaboration between themselves and Frank’s Red Hot Sauce to make the spiciest donut you’ve ever had.

According to a Dunkin’ press release, the Frank’s Red Hot Jelly Donut will only be available for a limited time and they’ll only be available in the Miami area, while supplies last.

In their press release they further went on to say, “the mouthwatering mix of sweet icing and jelly filling with the spiciness of the hot sauce created a flavor combination that our culinary team knew would be a touchdown among Dunkin’ and Frank’s fans alike.”

