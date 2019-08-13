Dunkin’ giving away free pumpkin coffee

(FOX NEWS) – Some Dunkin’ stores are giving away pumpkin coffee this week.

The chain says eight locations across the country will change their name to pumpkin’ on Wednesday and offer a free small or hot iced pumpkin coffee to the first 250 guests.

Dunkin’ hasn’t revealed the full list of stores that will be offering the pumpkin preview yet.

But more clues are being revealed on the Dunkin’ Instagram account.

The full fall menu is hitting dunkin’ stores nationwide on August 21st.

That’s six days earlier than last year.

Besides pumpkin coffee, Dunkin’ will also be offering up pumpkin donuts and muffins, a new apple cider donut and a new cinnamon sugar pumpkin latte for the season.