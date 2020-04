Drugmaker caps insulin costs amid pandemic

Eli Lilly says it will cap insulin at $35 co-pay for diabetics in response to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic

(CNN) — Eli Lilly said Tuesday that it will limit the out-of-pocket cost of insulin to 35 dollars per month.

The move comes in response to offset the financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The co-pay cap will cover the majority of the pharmaceutical company’s insulin, including the Humalog injection.

The program is open to the uninsured as well as commercially insured people with type one diabetes, but the pharmaceutical company said it is not available to Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Part D patients,

The savings can be obtained by calling the diabetes solution center toll-free line.

Insulin prices spiked nearly 100 percent between 2012 and 2016.

Diabetic patients with high deductible insurance plans ended up paying thousands of dollars per year, Insulin manufacturers like Lilly, Sanofi, and Novo Nordisk received harsh criticism for the pricing increases.

Eli Lilly says it is exploring extending the cost reduction beyond the pandemic crisis.

