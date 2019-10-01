Downton Abbey applications open

Airbnb begins taking applications Tuesday for one couple to stay at Highclere Castle, the iconic location where Downton Abbey was filmed.

HAMPSHIRE, England (NBC NEWS) —And a reminder, you can apply for a chance to experience life as a British aristocrat.

Last month we told you Highclere castle, the location of “Downton Abbey”, would be opened up to one lucky couple through AirBNB.

The overnight stay is slated for November 26th.

The lucky winner will be invited to share dinner with the Earl and Lady Carnarvon in the state dining room, followed by coffee in the library.

They will then retire to one of the gallery bedrooms with views overlooking the thousand acre estate.