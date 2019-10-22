Domino’s launches Halloween roulette pizza

The pizza chain is spicing up Halloween with a new kind of pie in japan each pizza has a slice doused in sauce from one of the world's hottest peppers.

(FOX NEWS) — Domino’s wants to spice up your halloween party this year.

The pizza chain in Japan is launching a new cheesy creation in honor of the spooky holiday; Halloween roulette pizza.

Each pie contains a single slice doused in sauce made from ghost peppers, once known as the world’s hottest chili pepper.

There’s only one catch.

You won’t know which slice is spiked with the fiery sauce.

If you can take the heat, Domino’s is offering the limited-edition pizza on the house.

Through November 4th, customers in Japan can place their order online and select the free Halloween roulette option.