Domino’s Australia pizza engagement ring

Domino's Australia giving person chance to pop the question with pizza slice shaped ring

(FOX NEWS) — Listen up, pizza lovers.

For those who want to pop the big question with a pizza-shaped engagement ring, here’s your chance.

The giant pizza chain is giving one lucky person a chance to combine pizza and love with its one-of-a-kind diamond pizza slice engagement ring!

Domino’s Australia debuted the design on its Twitter page revealing that the ring is worth more than $9,000.

Fans can enter to win the ring by submitting a 30-second video detailing how you will involve pizza in your proposal.

More from MyHighPlains.com: