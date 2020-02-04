Domino’s Australia pizza engagement ring

(FOX NEWS) — Listen up, pizza lovers.
For those who want to pop the big question with a pizza-shaped engagement ring, here’s your chance.
The giant pizza chain is giving one lucky person a chance to combine pizza and love with its one-of-a-kind diamond pizza slice engagement ring!
Domino’s Australia debuted the design on its Twitter page revealing that the ring is worth more than $9,000.
Fans can enter to win the ring by submitting a 30-second video detailing how you will involve pizza in your proposal.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 4 children who went missing in Alaska blizzard found alive
- New, deadly drug called “gray death” found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
- Amarillo SPCA has some adorable pets up for adoption
- Study-texting pedestrians more likely to have accidents
- It’s National Thank a Mail Carrier Day!