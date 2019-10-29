Disney unveils holiday merchandise

From a Mickey Mouse nutcracker to plaid pajamas to gingerbread mouse ears, the Christmas collection at Disney parks is perfect for your holiday shopping.

(FOX NEWS) — It might still be October but holiday season is in full swing at the happiest place on Earth.

Disney Parks is rolling out a new line of merchandise to celebrate the most wonderful time of year.

From gingerbread cookie-shaped mouse ears to matching plaid pajamas and Disney-themed decorations, the collection is sure to fulfill all of your holiday shopping needs.

There’s an advent calendar filled with fuzzy socks and even some ugly Christmas sweaters with patterns of Mickey Mouse himself.

You can find the festive merch at Disney’s theme parks now or wait to purchase items online at shopdisney.com beginning November 6th.